Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$51.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.06 billion and a PE ratio of 54.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.06. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$26.99 and a 52 week high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.