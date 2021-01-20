Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 267,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 157,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 169,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.