Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WES. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.28.

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,923. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

