Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $92,938.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

HIX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,287. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

