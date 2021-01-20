Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

WABC stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.