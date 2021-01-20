Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 601.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

