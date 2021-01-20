WePower (WPR) Price Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One WePower token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $798,215.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00539225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.63 or 0.03897070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012989 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a token. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,333,762 tokens. WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

