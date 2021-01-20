Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 383,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 148,945 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 124,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 41,293,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,520,395. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.