Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WFC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

