Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 773,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,520,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

