Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ecolab worth $85,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $215.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

