Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

MRK opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

