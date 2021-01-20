Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.66.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

