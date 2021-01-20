Welch & Forbes LLC Has $64.40 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ResMed worth $64,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 52.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 31.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ResMed by 62.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 31,747 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 67.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $214.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.41 and its 200-day moving average is $194.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

