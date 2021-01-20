Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.18% of Cognex worth $25,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 42.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,942,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

