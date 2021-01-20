Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (FP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA: FP) recently:

1/19/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €42.80 ($50.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €41.50 ($48.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FP traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €36.98 ($43.51). The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. TOTAL SE has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.83.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

