Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

