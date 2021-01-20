Waves (WAVES) 1-Day Volume Reaches $136.99 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.04 or 0.00019858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $732.78 million and approximately $136.99 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009017 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,110,054 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.