Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 55,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.01. 1,456,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,766. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.