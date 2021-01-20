Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 2.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.01. 1,456,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

