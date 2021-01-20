Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $112.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.77.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.50. 967,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,522. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.85.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.