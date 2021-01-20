Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 53,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

