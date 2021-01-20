Wambolt & Associates LLC Invests $345,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,044,000 after purchasing an additional 380,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

