Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,029,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.