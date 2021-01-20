Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 75,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

