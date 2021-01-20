Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09.

