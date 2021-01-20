Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 14 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $3,815,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $2,171,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $725.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.04.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

