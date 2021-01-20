Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 3,040 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 751,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 121,780 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 468,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.4% during the third quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 24,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $224,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.35). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.