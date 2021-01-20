Waltonchain (WTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.87 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and $2.87 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,271.56 or 0.03683017 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00021742 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

