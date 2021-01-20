Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Walmart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,445. The firm has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.