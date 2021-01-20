Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.45. The company had a trading volume of 66,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,445. The company has a market cap of $405.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

