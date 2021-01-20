Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

