Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

WMT traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $143.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,021,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

