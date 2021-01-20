Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

WMT stock opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

