Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,031,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.90. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

