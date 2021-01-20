Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,031,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.90. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.