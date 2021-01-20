Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

WMT stock opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

