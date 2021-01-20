Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

