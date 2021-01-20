Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $75.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.88.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wabtec stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $614,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 147,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Wabtec by 11.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

