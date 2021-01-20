W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Update

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 859,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.16. 4,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,168. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.02.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

