Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Up 21% on Analyst Upgrade

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were up 21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $13.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vuzix traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 7,316,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 3,575,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at about $1,409,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $477.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. Analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

