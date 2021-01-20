Vodi X One Day Trading Volume Hits $73.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 85% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Vodi X has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. One Vodi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $373,092.62 and approximately $73.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00060637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00537279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.89 or 0.03893840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Vodi X Coin Profile

Vodi X is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

