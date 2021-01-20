VivoPower International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,220 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 470% compared to the average daily volume of 740 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

VVPR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 74,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.