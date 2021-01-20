Vivid Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

