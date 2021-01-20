Vivid Financial Management Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

