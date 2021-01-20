Vivid Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

