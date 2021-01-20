Vivid Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

