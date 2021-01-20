Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,700 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 636,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 732.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:VIVEF opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

