Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 1,004.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,000.63 ($13.07).

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a report on Tuesday.

VTY stock opened at GBX 911.50 ($11.91) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 914.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 714.31.

In other news, insider Katherine Innes purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

