Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,124,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.54 and its 200 day moving average is $168.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.