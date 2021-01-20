Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $97.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

